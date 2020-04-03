Fed by Confusion and Denial, a Slow-Motion Disaster Accelerates

Add a Comment
Name *
Email *
Save my information
Post Comment
The issue is simple: Disinformation from so many different sources and the truth of this Virus is at best Suspect. Yes, on the surface it is BAD. The truth of this is: It has become so Politically Controlled , the facts are so distorted and changing by any ” Official” at any level. Truth has no meaning. Just The Politician’s Truth. Can’t trust the WHO. Can’t trust the CDC Controllers as they are placed in position by a politician. In this case, Barrack Hussein Obama. Really, and trust they will, give the Whole truth, Nothing but the truth So help them in God’s Name or Allah’s name. Obama is a Islamist.
The issue is simple: Disinformation from so many different sources and the truth of this Virus is at best Suspect. Yes, on the surface it is BAD. The truth of this is: It has become so Politically Controlled , the facts are so distorted and changing by any ” Official” at any level. Truth has no meaning. Just The Politician’s Truth. Can’t trust the WHO. Can’t trust the CDC Controllers as they are placed in position by a politician. In this case, Barrack Hussein Obama. Really, and trust they will, give the Whole truth, Nothing but the truth So help them in God’s Name or Allah’s name. Obama is a Islamist.