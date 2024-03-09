Funding Transparency

We are committed to transparency in every aspect of funding our organization.

Undark is primarily funded through the Knight Science Journalism Program at MIT, an independently endowed program devoted to cultivating and enhancing journalistic coverage of science in the public interest. As a publication, we operate under the auspices of the KSJ@MIT’s 501(c)(3) nonprofit status.

Undark may accept additional gifts or grants from individuals, organizations, and foundations to help with our general operations, coverage of specific topics, and special projects. But all of Undark’s news judgments are made independently by listed editorial staff members, and are not based on or influenced by our principal funder, outside donors, or any revenue source. Funders do not have the right, and are never extended the right, to assign, review, or edit any of Undark’s work.

We make public all revenue sources and donors who give $5,000 or more per year. As a news nonprofit, we avoid accepting charitable donations from anonymous sources, government entities, political parties, elected officials, or candidates seeking public office. We will not accept donations from sources who, deemed by our board of directors, present a conflict of interest with our work or compromise our independence.

If you have additional questions, you may contact us at [email protected].