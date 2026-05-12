Support Undark

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Undark is free, but producing careful, accurate, non-ideological journalism is expensive. If you appreciate the work that Undark does, please consider making a donation by clicking the button below. All funds go directly to Undark and help to support our journalism. Donations from U.S. residents are also tax deductible gifts.

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If you would like to discuss our work and how you can financially support nonprofit journalism, please contact us at [email protected].

Thank you in advance for supporting Undark!

Sincerely,
The Undark Team

Publisher

Usha Lee McFarling

Editor in Chief

Tom Zeller Jr.

Deputy Editor

Jane Reza

Articles Editor

Brooke Borel

Senior Editors

Nora Belblidia
Kimberley Brown
Amanda Grennell
Emma Merchant
Ashley Smart
Scott Veale
Corinna Wu

Contributing Editors

Michael Schulson
Sara Talpos

Senior Contributors

Teresa Carr, Joshua Cohen, Frieda Klotz, Claudia López Lloreda, Jyoti Madhusoodanan, Rod McCullom, Fletcher Reveley, Charles Schmidt, Sarah Scoles, Ramin Skibba, Peter Andrey Smith

Podcast

Brooke Borel, Samia Bouzid, Anna Rothschild

Audience Engagement Manager

Adriana Lacy

Financial Administrator

Myles Crowley

Financial Assistant

Charleen Andújar Ortiz

EMAIL

[email protected]
 

PHONE

+1-617-452-3513