In a Nation Paralyzed by a Pathogen, Deep Cleaners Have Their Day

Currently the EPA regulates pesticide products, not devices. A pesticide product contains a chemical that is intended to destroy a pest. A device uses physical means such as electricity. A steam cleaner uses electricity and water (H2O is not considered a pesticide product), therefore it is not regulated by the EPA and will never be on any approved pesticide product list so long as the rules remain as they are. If a device, such as a steam cleaner, is making claims, the EPA recommends the manufacturer have the scientific data to support them.
