Should Your Kidney Doctor Have a Financial Stake in Dialysis?

When Jeffrey Berns first began practice as a nephrologist in the late 1980s, kidney disease in the U.S. was in the early stages of a stratospheric rise. In 1972, Congress had passed legislation that made anyone with end-stage renal disease, or ESRD — the current formal medical diagnosis for kidney failure — eligible for Medicare. Unlike private insurance, which rarely covered dialysis at the time, Medicare did, and the nation was at the dawn of a dialysis demand boom. The only question for the marketplace was: Who was going to step in to meet that demand?

The answer wasn’t immediately obvious. People with ESRD present some of the most complex cases in all of medicine, says Berns. They often have a variety of co-occurring conditions, from anemia to diabetes to heart failure, and this makes managing their care time-consuming — something that many doctors say isn’t adequately reimbursed in the Medicare fee for a basic appointment.

Independent and hospital-based dialysis clinics began popping up in the 1960s and 70s, but thanks to an aging population and rising rates of diabetes and high blood pressure, the ESRD population grew so quickly that the dialysis industry couldn’t keep up. Although the dialysis industry was incredibly lucrative, startup costs were, and still are, steep, according to Deepak Jasuja, a nephrologist with Columbus Regional Health outside Indianapolis.

What emerged was the joint venture, an entrepreneurial arrangement that lets two or more individuals share in the risks and benefits of a business. In the case of kidney disease treatment, two key services were in play: the diagnosis and management of care for the patient, including prescribing dialysis, by a nephrologist and the delivery of mechanical dialysis itself, where the filtering that would normally be done by the kidney is done by machine.

It proved a winning solution, and in the decades since Berns entered the field, the number of dialysis clinics has exploded. By 2008, the average zip code in the U.S. had 1.2 dialysis clinics, with some having as many as seven. The problem, says Berns, is that no one outside the two big chains that own most dialysis clinics has any idea of how many are operated as joint ventures, and how that arrangement can influence medical decision making.

Berns, who was briefly a partner in a dialysis joint venture in Virginia before decamping to the University of Pennsylvania and a career in academic medicine in 1999, says that patients often don’t know that their doctors might have a financial stake in the dialysis clinics to which they are referred. Among other important issues, Berns suggests, the arrangement leaves many nephrologists with a financial incentive to steer patients to their co-owned clinics for dialysis, even when other, perhaps even better or more appropriate interventions like medication and lifestyle changes are available. And worst of all, Berns argues, most of his colleagues in the wider medical community seem largely unconcerned about the potential conflicts of interest.

“If you really look at the corporation’s obligation to shareholders and you take that seriously, and you take the obligation to patients seriously, I think they’re fundamentally incompatible,” said Klemens Meyer, a nephrologist and director of dialysis services at Tufts Medical Center. “And I think that this is whitewashed over.”

Not everyone shares this sense of alarm. The rise of joint ventures has helped greatly expand the number of dialysis clinics in the country, which has given patients more options and the ability to be treated closer to home. This is a huge benefit to people who typically have to travel to treatment three times a week, rain or shine, says nephrologist Alvin Moss at West Virginia University. (While Medicare announced a new program this fall that seeks to increase the number of patients using at-home dialysis, for now, the majority continue to receive treatment in a clinic.)

Of joint ventures, Moss doesn’t deny that the potential for conflicts of interest is real, but he says that with guidelines and institutional oversight these physicians can still put their patient’s interests ahead of their own.

But Berns is convinced that the problem is significant enough that he — alongside a small cadre of likeminded experts — has made it a mission to expose and address what he considers to be the inherent and too-often ignored conflicts that underpin the delivery of dialysis treatment in the United States. Along the way — and using the federal Freedom of Information Act to obtain records on the more than 7,500 dialysis clinics in the U.S. — he has earned a reputation as a gadfly and the ire of many of his professional colleagues. That’s fine, Berns says, if a little light can be shed on an otherwise opaque marketplace.

“People can study whether or not for-profit dialysis has different outcomes than not-for-profit dialysis because it’s public knowledge,” he said. “But you can’t do a study of joint venture because no one knows which ones are and aren’t.”

No sooner had the Seattle Artificial Kidney Center opened its doors on January 1, 1962 than its anonymous seven-member admissions and policy committee faced an awesome decision. Their task was to decide which of the Pacific Northwest’s thousands of kidney failure patients would receive treatment on one of the center’s three new dialysis machines. The contraptions were inefficient and it took an overnight stay for a single machine to filter toxins from the blood of a patient. And despite being cobbled together from spare parts from nearby hospitals and a local soft serve ice cream machine manufacturer, they were still quite costly.

Of the first 30 patients referred to the committee, only 17 met the stringent pre-screening medical criteria. The committee selected 10 of these patients for dialysis; the other patients died from kidney failure.

Even as late as the early 1980s, as kidney disease rates were mounting their historic climb, dialysis services could be hard to come by. Moss, then a nephrologist in Morgantown, West Virginia, recalls many of his patients driving upwards of two hours each way to the closest clinic. For the standard thrice-weekly regimen of treatments, travel was a huge burden on patients, Moss says — and that’s partly what helped drive the joint venture model. “Before they were everywhere,” Moss said, “nephrologists were getting involved in joint ventures to try and get dialysis centers more widely available.”

The arrangement is, in many respects, a natural and obvious one. The intimate relationship between nephrology and dialysis, combined with the challenges of coordinating the complex medical needs of ESRD patients, means that nephrologists have a built-in incentive to open their own dialysis clinic, even independent of the fact that it can be highly profitable.

But while nephrologists have the medical expertise needed to care for patients in kidney failure, they can benefit from having business partners who know more about balancing the books and managing complex income streams. A joint venture allows each contributor to play to their own strengths, explains certified financial planner Nick Hernandez, who specializes in advising physicians.

Joint ventures have become a mainstay in medicine for a variety of other reasons, says Hernandez. Perhaps most importantly, a joint venture allows participants, who may include multiple physicians who might otherwise be competing against one another, to pool their resources to get a new dialysis clinic up and running, sharing in both the risks and the rewards. It can take $3 million or more in startup costs to get a new clinic off the ground, an amount that would be shared among the joint venture participants, and if more cash is needed at any point, the participants share proportional responsibility in raising that capital.

And the ownership structure of joint ventures is flexible. Investing more money at the outset means that person is taking on a greater risk, Hernandez says, but it also means they will take in a larger share of the rewards, whether it’s the clinic’s profits or payouts if the small startup clinic is bought out by a larger dialysis chain. Physicians see additional rewards from joint venture dialysis clinics, since these facilities also provide a steady source of patient referrals for nephrologists, according to Jasuja. In all, he said, “it’s a big chunk of financial revenue that can potentially come from these sources.”

A July 2019 report from the research firm Marketdata estimates that the more than 7,500 dialysis clinics in the country today pull in more than $3 million in receipts annually on average, with an estimated net profit margin of 18 percent. In a health care market where profit margins like this are increasingly rare, dialysis clinics can be attractive investment options for young nephrologists, explains Hernandez.