Kidney Disease: An Overview





“There’s a lot of things about it that’s painful,” said Bernard Zachary, a 51-year-old former construction worker from Modesto, California. He’s referring to his in-home dialysis process — a near-nightly regimen that involves a catheter inserted into his stomach, and hours of fitful time spent in bed with a churning machine nearby. The process does the job his kidneys can no longer do. He’s been waiting for a donor kidney for four years.

“I mean, it doesn’t hurt hurt,” Zachary said. “But what hurts is that because I have end-stage renal disease, it gave me limitations as to what I could do or what I can’t do, and that’s the part that hurts.”



This series was supported in part by the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation.

Zachary’s story is one of 37 million. That’s how many people are now confronting various stages of chronic kidney disease in the United States, and the numbers are continuing to grow. Citing data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Kidney Foundation attributes the trend to a variety of factors, including and aging population, as well as a rise in risk factors like diabetes and hypertension.

But whatever the proximate reasons, what’s clear is there are more Americans on dialysis, and on kidney transplant waiting lists, than ever before — though not every journey through the debilitating and life-altering gauntlet of chronic kidney disease is the same.