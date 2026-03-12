Imagine a Jenga tower, teetering on the edge of collapse as the final, consequential block is pulled. Or a single book standing on an old shelf, finally toppling over after a slight jostle. Or perhaps, as Malcolm Gladwell described in his best-selling book, “The Tipping Point,” a virus, laying low for years until the right set of circumstances convenes, enabling infections to suddenly explode and an epidemic to begin.

In each of these scenarios, incremental, small alterations eventually lead to a tipping point — a moment at which the status quo is no longer sustainable and, in an instant, everything is different. The idea of tipping points, popularized by Gladwell, became mainstream over the past couple of decades. From individual life events to complete transformations of social behavior, tipping points have been described across many contexts and scales. Our planet is no exception.

In the context of the natural world, a tipping point signals a threshold at which the severity and intensity of environmental disturbances (such as deforestation, fire, drought, and permafrost thaw) disrupt an ecosystem’s equilibrium, fundamentally altering its function and composition and exceeding its capacity to return to its balanced state. For example, suppose the balanced state of an ecosystem is a mature, old-growth forest; then its disturbed state would be characterized by widespread tree mortality and a more open canopy. Such tipping points have commonly been depicted as perilous but avoidable.

Yet in 2024, average warming across the globe surpassed 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time and the first verified occurrence of a global-scale tipping point happened this past fall (widespread coral reef dieback). These once hypothetical scenarios are becoming our reality. As tipping points become more prevalent, their consequences are still frequently described in vague, generalized, and catastrophized terms, often conveying all tipping points as far-off scenarios that, once crossed, signal an immediate end of our ability to make a difference in conservation and climate change mitigation.

But not all tipping points are the same, and in many cases, their effects can take years to manifest. For instance, systems like coral reefs are highly vulnerable to immediate and irreversible mass bleaching events once a dangerous threshold is crossed, while others, such as glaciers, respond to disturbances like warming at a much slower pace.

As an ecologist who studies the resilience of tropical forests, I have seen firsthand the contrast between common portrayals of a tipping point (and its consequences) and the reality on the ground. I work in the Amazon rainforest, perhaps one of the most well-known examples of a system with a potentially catastrophic tipping point. This idea, dubbed the Amazon tipping point hypothesis by experts, originally estimated that once 40 percent of the Amazon is deforested for agriculture and other human needs, many parts of the Amazon would experience savanna-like conditions. These would consist of a hotter, drier climate dominated by short, scrubby vegetation. The hypothesis also suggested that this change would occur at a lower threshold of 20 to 25 percent deforestation when combined with the stress imposed by changing climate conditions.

Notably, according to recent estimates, the Amazon has reached deforestation levels of about 17 percent, and more than a third of the remaining Amazon has been degraded.

Growing up in the United States, my perception of the Amazon was shaped by nature documentaries like “Our Planet” that featured lush, towering, misty green forests with enticing animals such as jaguars, anacondas, and pink river dolphins. But during my first visit to my lab’s study site, the Tanguro Research Station in central Brazil, what I encountered instead appeared more like the soybean fields of my grandparents’ farm back in Ohio but broken up by large, perfectly rectangular patches of very dry, short forests.

This fragmented landscape I encountered is undeniably an ecosystem in distress. Over time, the dry season for the region has been extended, and days with extreme heat are becoming more frequent. Fire, though not normally a natural occurrence in the Amazon, is prevalent due to widespread human ignition sources and because the hotter, drier conditions favor its establishment and spread in forests. Deforestation reinforces these effects by reducing the extent of cooling and water cycling services provided by trees. Together, such factors are indeed imposing stress on these forests from nearly every angle.

Yet the notion that the Amazon is on the brink of irreversibly transforming into a grassy savanna remains unclear. Results from burn experiments beginning in 2004, in which large swaths of forest at Tanguro were set ablaze to simulate the effects of severe wildfires, suggest that the forest’s future is more complex. Initial findings showed that repeated fires, especially those during the driest months, killed trees and opened the canopy, letting in sunlight. Sun-loving, non-native grass quickly established, and because grass is a much higher fine fuel input for fire, the intensity and severity of each subsequent fire was worse, reinforcing forest loss and inhibiting forest regeneration.

The burn experiment at Tanguro ended in 2010. Since then, the forest has been recovering, and our lab is a part of a huge network of researchers studying what happened next. Remarkably, if you look at the forest now, it looks almost as if it has always been there. Even more notable: The grass that once dominated the understory of the burned areas has nearly vanished.

Forest resilience in action. Top: The effects of 6 years (2004-2010) of intermittent experimental burning on Amazonian forests in Mato Grosso, Brazil. This led to widespread invasion of non-native grass and forest degradation. Bottom: The forest as it stands today, after 16 years of recovery. It now has substantially less grass and more canopy cover, but is still degraded. Visual: Paulo Brando and Leandro Maracahipes

We shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves, though. The forest is still severely fragmented. It’s still next to a heavily managed agricultural field. Droughts and heat waves are more prevalent than ever and are only worsening. We’re still working to understand how the composition and function of the burned forest have changed over time. But after a significant period without fire, the invasive grass-dominated ecosystem that emerged after the fires is almost nowhere in sight.

This aligns with a larger consensus amassed since the creation of the Amazon tipping point hypothesis: There is a lack of clear evidence that a single disturbance, such as 40 percent deforestation, will cause a system-wide tipping point from forest to savanna. Rather, many of these disturbances act like hammers, hitting the system repeatedly. The compounding effects of all these disturbances could potentially cause tipping points, depending on the region, scale, intensity, and timing. But it seems less likely that the state after the tipping point would immediately and permanently be a savanna, and our work shows that if we remove even one of these disturbances from the equation, the forest can still recover. This is why it is so critical that we curb deforestation and improve fire management in the Amazon and forests across the globe.

On a broader scale, even if we’ve passed 1.5 degrees of warming, our planet is resilient. In many cases, if we act diligently to cease disturbances, promote resilience, and reduce the time a system spends beyond its tipping point, it could still have the capacity to recover. And this is the message that the general tipping point conversation fails to capture.

Fortunately, we know ways to foster resilience in natural ecosystems, and communicating these as powerful post-tipping point tools can instill a hopeful message in an otherwise heavy conversation. Conservation, restoration, and centering and supporting the knowledge and actions of Indigenous and local communities who live in the ecosystems that are at risk — all of these are uniquely vital.

Importantly, this doesn’t mean that the concept of tipping points isn’t useful. Thresholds and clear numbers grounded in scientific research are incredibly impactful for clear management and policy guidance. But conveying the significance of sustained conservation action, intervention pathways, and a positive, actionable message after passing a tipping point is just as crucial.

So the next time you hear that we’ve passed a point of no return, don’t despair. These tipping points are not always the instant, unstoppable dominoes they’re portrayed to be. Dig deeper, ask questions, find out what you can do, and most importantly: Don’t lose hope.

Bela Starinchak is a research associate in the Brando Lab and incoming Ph.D. student at the Yale School of the Environment. Her research focuses on forest resilience in the face of climate and land use change. She is also an alum of the Fall 2025 Young Voices of Science Program.