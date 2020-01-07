Add a Comment
If I’m not flying, I’m driving. For example visiting family out in Ithaca is about a 5 1/2 hour trip. We can stop when we need to and eat at restaurants we choose like the really nice Turkish restaurant in Troy instead of whatever crappy junk food is available at a bus stop.. Taking a bus is at least 11 hours and then we need to rent a car to get to our destination an hour away. So what started out as a 5 1/2 hour trip becomes a 12 hour trip.
For more complete picture, I took a look at flying. Flying takes a little over half the time of driving and cost twice as much as the bus. With these numbers, why would you ever take the bus? If you want speed you fly, if you want almost as much speed, you drive.
Cost basis, driving a car is roughly $200 (IRS allotment of $0.6 per mile) taking a bus is roughly $75 plus car rental which is another $150+ which makes the cost roughly equal.
With these kind of numbers why would you ever take a bus?
