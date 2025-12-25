War, Wellness, and Watts: Inside Oak Ridge National Lab
What’s now known as Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee was established in 1943 as a top-secret part of the Manhattan Project, tasked with piloting the production of plutonium for atomic bombs. A town near the facilities was built in record time and became known as “The Secret City” because only those living there likely knew it existed. The population of Oak Ridge, roughly 25 miles west of Knoxville, eventually ballooned to 75,000, but most residents had no idea they were working on the atomic bomb until it was dropped on Japan in 1945.
After the second world war, ORNL became a leading nuclear and energy research facility. It is currently the largest science and energy national laboratory in the Department of Energy system — and more generally, the nation’s “largest multi-program science and technology laboratory.” Among other notable facilities, ORNL has the world’s second fastest supercomputer, known as Frontier.
But it’s the nuclear expertise for which the laboratory, as well as the community that was built up around it, is most widely known — a reputation that is driving something of a nuclear renaissance in the region today, as private nuclear companies are lured to the area by state support and a knowledgeable, if somewhat smaller, resident workforce.
The boom, stoked in part by President Donald Trump’s goal of expanding nuclear energy generation, is also being nudged by local politicians like U.S. Republican Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, who told the Knoxville News Sentinel earlier this month that Oak Ridge is now poised to become “the unequivocal nuclear capital of the country again.”
But it all began with ORNL, which eventually saw its mid-20th century machinery, originally designed to create bombs that could kill more humans than any previous technology, repurposed in part for the production of medical isotopes used in diagnostics and cancer therapy — arguably saving millions of lives.
Following is a selective photographic peek at the engineering that put this previously sleepy corner of Tennessee on the map, and arguably made ORNL what it is: an emblem for everything that is terrifying, audacious, and contradictory about nuclear science.
Alastair Philip Wiper is a photographer and creative director whose work digs into the beauty, logic and absurdity of how humans build. He is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.