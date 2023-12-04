Do Video Doorbells Really Help to Deter Crime?

On a Monday afternoon in late June, two women were outside on the 500 block of Gridley Avenue in Akron, Ohio, when they were shot. Moments earlier, three young men pulled up in a silver Ford Taurus, exited the vehicle, and opened fire before driving away, according to local media accounts. More than 40 shell casings were recovered, reports say, with bullets striking several vehicles and homes. One of the victims, a 65-year-old woman, said she was shot in the shoulder while sitting on her porch. “I’ve lived here for 41 years and I can’t even sit on my porch anymore,” she told 19 News in Cleveland.

The next day, there was another shooting just over a mile away, also involving multiple young men in a vehicle. In both cases, the incidents were recorded by Ring video doorbells and the footage was shared with the police department and local television news stations.

There have been no arrests so far. The Akron Police Department, however, says it is always looking for opportunities to use video doorbells — which are motion activated devices that record both movement and audio — along with other technologies, to help solve cases like these.

Coincidentally, the week of the June shootings, the Akron City Council announced a pilot program to give away 460 video doorbells from Ring — owned by Amazon — to residents in targeted neighborhoods with high crime rates in an effort to reduce or deter crime. Those residents who participate must agree to turn over any recorded video to police if asked.

About 6,800 Akron residents were eligible for the doorbells as of June, according to The Akron Beacon Journal. Some of them live in or around so-called hot spots, which are highly trafficked places where crimes occur more frequently. Hot spots can account for up to 50 percent of reported crime in some cities even though they are only a small footprint of the total area.

Nearly a month after the Akron program was revealed, the northwestern Louisiana city of Shreveport announced a similar program offering free Ring cameras to residents or homeowners.

Akron and Shreveport are joining a growing number of cities where authorities buy Ring video doorbells and offer them to residents free or offer a rebate. In 2019, more than 400 police departments partnered with Ring. As of the end of November, that number is more than 2,600 police departments, along with almost 600 fire departments and more than 70 local government agencies.

The partnerships enable residents to share video — and police to request their videos — with a simple click on the Neighbors by Ring application for smartphones and tablets. This essentially creates a virtual neighborhood watch. “Criminals and thieves take note: our team is working tirelessly to stop you and make safer neighborhoods for our families to live in,” Ring’s founder and chief inventor, Jamie Siminoff, wrote in a 2019 post on the company’s website.

The problem is that there is very little published data on the effectiveness of Ring — or similar, less popular video doorbell cameras, such as Google Nest, Skybell, ADT, or Vivint — as a crime prevention or deterrent tool, several researchers told Undark. And, according to datasets that helped researchers at MIT Media Lab create what they say is the first nationwide map of Ring users and usage patterns, the cameras may have little to no impact on crime in Los Angeles, a city with a relatively high concentration of the devices.

“This is a question that comes up time and time again, especially among both critics and proponents of the system,” said computer scientist Dan Calacci, a co-author of the MIT Media Lab paper who is currently a postdoctoral fellow at Princeton University’s Center for Information Technology Policy. “Because people, I think, see it as a crime deterrent tool. And there’s no strong evidence.”

The conclusions to the MIT Media Lab paper on Ring are among the latest datapoints in an ongoing conversation — in academia, popular media, and social media — around surveillance. A recently published 40-year systematic review of the effect of closed circuit television on crime found that systems that were actively monitored were associated with a significant reduction in crime, while passively monitored systems were not. And earlier in November, Wired published a long read by contributor Lauren Smiley on the ubiquity of citizen surveillance in San Francisco.

Ring claims that its video doorbells also prevent crime, said Ben Stickle, a criminologist based at Middle Tennessee State University who researches package theft and emerging crimes. That seems to be a selling point, he added, but “it’s really not been studied.”

The number of Ring cameras across the nation has increased as more consumers opt for home deliveries since the pandemic. Some analysts say the larger number of smart video doorbells doesn’t necessarily make neighborhoods safer but does increase police powers by warrantless video requests.

The police partnerships allow Ring to operate as a “privately owned surveillance” network without accountability, said Max Isaacs, senior staff attorney for the New York University School of Law’s Policing Project and a co-author of a civil rights audit of Ring that took almost two years to complete. “At a bare minimum,” Isaacs said, the police “would need to go to the city council, they would need to get an appropriation to set up these cameras. But when private individuals are setting up their own surveillance networks, and handing the data over to police, you’ve evaded those democratic checks.”

“You end up with a situation in which police can dramatically expand their surveillance capabilities without any meaningful oversight,” he said. Ring did not respond to questions from Undark in time for publication.

Ring, based in Santa Monica, California, markets a line of smart, Wi-Fi- enabled doorbell cameras, as well as other home security cameras and alarm systems. More than 10 million Americans are believed to own the company’s signature product: the world’s first video doorbell camera.

Ring began in 2012 through crowdfunding as “DoorBot.” The next year, Siminoff appeared on the ABC television reality series “Shark Tank” and pitched the device to investors for a $700,000 investment. The investors declined. The next year, the company was rebranded as Ring and sold to Amazon four years later for more than $1 billion, according to estimates. Ring is now the leading manufacturer of smart doorbells globally.

The doorbell cameras are connected to smartphones, tablets, and computers via a wireless router and offer a live video feed of the area around the doorbell, including front porch, hallways, walkways, or sidewalks. The devices begin recording whenever motion is detected within a range of about 30 feet. The cameras also have the capacity to record audio and can detect noise and conversations up to about 18 feet, according to tests conducted by Consumer Reports.

The Neighbors by Ring social media application allows users to upload and share these recorded videos with neighbors. The app reportedly has more than 10 million active users, who can customize their stream of safety alerts and recorded videos and post them to others on the platform who are within a radius of about 5 miles. The app also enables linked police departments to request footage from the doorbells on specific streets, blocks, or other locations. There were reportedly some 3,500 police requests in the first six months of 2022, according to Wired.

Residents and homeowners who received rebates or got their video doorbells for free through city partnerships with Ring — such as in Akron or Shreveport — are required to comply with any request for their footage that police deem reasonably necessary.

Ring claims its video doorbells reduced burglaries by 50 percent in two neighborhoods in Newark, New Jersey, from April to July 2018, compared to the same period the previous year. But according to an October 2018 report by MIT Technology Review, the data, collected several months after Amazon acquired Ring in February 2018, has not been authenticated by outside experts. “The latest data,” the article noted, “show burglaries down by nearly 30% citywide [in 2018] and the biggest improvements were outside the Ring trial precincts.”

In fact, there is little independent data on Ring’s effectiveness, though the company has previously cited several studies or reports to back up its claims. One often-reported statistic is that Ring video doorbells helped reduce burglaries by 55 percent over six months in 2015 in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Such findings have drawn skepticism from journalists and researchers alike.