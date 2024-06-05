In Montana, a Tribally Led Effort to Restore the Whitebark Pine
Across the North American West, giant, ancient, gnarled whitebark pines grow along mountain ridges where practically no other tree can survive. Although these trees have been known to thrive for hundreds or even a thousand years, they have faced an accelerated decline for nearly a century. In fact, across much of the northwest, dead whitebark pines outnumber live ones. According to a 2018 study conducted by the U.S. Forest Service, the tree’s population has declined by up to 90 percent in certain areas, including on the lands of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
The whitebark pines play a considerable role in the region: They are a keystone species in high-elevation ecosystems. Over 100 species rely on the tree for food, shelter, and the habitat it provides, including squirrels, grizzly bears, and birds like the well-known Clark’s Nutcracker. The trees also contribute to ecosystem stability by preventing soil erosion and regulating water flow.
Maintaining the trees, then, is vital. And on the Flathead Indian Reservation in western Montana, which contains some 110,000 acres of whitebark pine habitat, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, known as CSKT, are fighting to protect and restore this iconic and ecologically important species, ensuring its survival for future generations.
The epicenter of the decline in northern Montana, according to Diana Tomback, a professor of integrative biology at the University of Colorado, Denver, includes part of the Flathead Indian Reservation. “That area has the highest blister rust infection rates and mortality of any other part of whitebark pine’s range.”
White pine blister rust, an invasive fungus brought over from Europe in the early 20th century, is one of the main reasons for the whitebark pine’s steep decline. The rust causes cankers that disrupt the flow of water and nutrients within the tree, killing it. Another threat, infestations of mountain pine beetles, have been on the rise — a trend that is influenced by increasing temperatures. Mountain pine beetles used to be limited to lower elevations, but a warmer climate has allowed them to climb up to the whitebark pine’s habitat.
The tree’s extinction would have far-reaching impacts beyond the mountainous environments it inhabits. The CSKT consider the tree a cultural resource necessary for stories, language, and food. The Salish word for whitebark pine is sč̓iłpálqʷ, pronounced schee-pahlkw. The tree’s seeds, which are large and packed with nutrients, were a first food for the CSKT, prior to the arrival of Europeans. A Salish story about the tree describes the Clark’s nutcracker as the Creator’s answer to the tree’s inability to disperse its seeds naturally.
“Clark’s nutcracker has been doing his job for how long now? He’s still doing his job and keeping up with it. But now he needs a helping hand,” said ShiNaasha Pete, lead reforestation forester for the Tribes. “He needs a hand. He needs our help. And that’s why we are here.”
Pete is an integral part of the initiative to reintroduce whitebark pine on the Flathead Indian Reservation. The ecological effects of losing whitebark pine are known, she said, but the cultural impacts are also important to consider. “You’re going to lose the word ‘whitebark pine.’ You’re going to lose the story of Clark’s nutcracker going to whitebark pine and helping it.”
“The storytelling of whitebark pine, ” she added, “has just been coming back since we started this project,” explaining that as the trees declined, the stories slipped from the collective memory, and with the restoration project, elders are remembering and sharing stories of the tree again.
The restoration process begins with foresters like Pete identifying trees exhibiting signs of genetic resistance to blister rust. Given the high mortality rates in the area, Pete said that spotting trees with potential resistance is as straightforward as locating a live tree amid a stand of ailing whitebarks. Tree climbers will then climb to the tops of those trees, considered “plush trees,” to cage the cones for future seed collection. After seed collection, greenhouse workers nurture the growing plants for two years until the saplings are ready for outdoor planting, which occurs in the spring and fall.
The Tribes are working towards cultivating and planting 187,000 whitebark pine trees within the Flathead Indian Reservation. In November 2023, the CSKT received a nearly $3.5 million grant through the America the Beautiful Challenge for their work, which will help support various ecological initiatives, such as whitebark pine restoration and the development of a skilled conservation workforce.
The CSKT was one of the first tribal governments in the country to develop a climate change action plan. Protecting the threatened tree has been an essential component of that plan since the beginning. The Tribes see the tree’s survival as necessary for both the ecosystem and their culture. That culture, after all, depends on the ecosystem. And vice versa, Pete noted: “We take care of the trees because they take care of us.”
Sarah Mosquera is a freelance photojournalist based in Missoula, Montana. Her work mainly focuses on stories about environmental restoration projects led by Tribal nations.