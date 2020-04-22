Add a Comment
Has anyone in Rwanda looked into the AGO traps the CDC developed to help control mosquitoes in Puerto Rico?
They are patented, but I’m sure CDC would license to Rwanda for non or nominal fee. They are also really simple to make and use.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24605464
