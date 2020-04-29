Add a Comment
While I appreciate the in-depth look into the complicated nature of this topic, I think that it is essential to note that the concept of “restoring the balance” resonates with a broad swath of the public. Is it an oversimplification? Perhaps. Is it a falsehood? No. Just as we can tease apart the assertion that human activity is the cause of climate change, revealing the nuances and oversimplified nature of the statement, the core truth remains.
Aldo Leopold’s famous quote from Round River bears repeating here: “If the land mechanism as a whole is good then every part is good, whether we understand it or not…To keep every cog and wheel is the first precaution of intelligent tinkering.”
