In Desperation, Hospitals May Double Up Patients on Ventilators

As a respiratory therapist, scenario is almost impossible. Both patients need to be of the same aprox height, weight, lung volume, and disease progression. If one deteriorates, one cannot use the same settings, no set and forget.
