Add a Comment
Name *
Email *
Save my information
Post Comment
This article is putting 30 to 40 years of political actions on Trumps back. Typical of your sky is called mental blocks to color all who disagree as racists, deniers, political extremists etc. When you have nothing hate the story of the day… That’s why you have a following of four (4)… Check my last. Three (3) in two seconds..
The “bungled job” is fabricated out of nothing and if this was true the United States would look like China or Italy! Your either a died in the wool leftists or a propaganda machine shill for AP or DNC itself! Shows me factless empty charges are just that. Useless baseless talking point 3 months late. You most likely called our President (Trump) as racist when he unilaterally closed their borders at that time. Just who the heck are you? What’s your beef with trying to get this stopped in its tracks.. ???
Enjoy America thanks to the govt for perfecting cronyism and making it a science
WTH does Firearms have to do with science? An dont say Science created firearms..true in some respects…but that’s not what I’m talking but here. I dont think Science said..”dont make guns, because crazy people will kill innocent people…beware!” BS. Maybe science should figure out how stop people from killing people and good people would not need guns.
Hit job articles get what they deserve. Love me 1000 times @potus 2020
Blocking your rag from all my news aggregators. Have fun in hell.
Denial seems to be the order of the day
in the good oul US of A
I’m a man of few words. More liberal BS
This article is putting 30 to 40 years of political actions on Trumps back. Typical of your sky is called mental blocks to color all who disagree as racists, deniers, political extremists etc. When you have nothing hate the story of the day… That’s why you have a following of four (4)… Check my last. Three (3) in two seconds..
The “bungled job” is fabricated out of nothing and if this was true the United States would look like China or Italy! Your either a died in the wool leftists or a propaganda machine shill for AP or DNC itself! Shows me factless empty charges are just that. Useless baseless talking point 3 months late. You most likely called our President (Trump) as racist when he unilaterally closed their borders at that time. Just who the heck are you? What’s your beef with trying to get this stopped in its tracks.. ???
Enjoy America thanks to the govt for perfecting cronyism and making it a science
WTH does Firearms have to do with science? An dont say Science created firearms..true in some respects…but that’s not what I’m talking but here. I dont think Science said..”dont make guns, because crazy people will kill innocent people…beware!” BS. Maybe science should figure out how stop people from killing people and good people would not need guns.
Hit job articles get what they deserve. Love me 1000 times @potus 2020
Blocking your rag from all my news aggregators. Have fun in hell.
Denial seems to be the order of the day
in the good oul US of A
I’m a man of few words. More liberal BS