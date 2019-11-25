Add a Comment
Name *
Email *
Save my information
Post Comment
Medical journals have used numerical and alphabetical rating systems for at least two decades and usually the codification help know what to do with the information, but the codification itself system is highly defective. Unless this fellow has come up with something truly miraculous, he’s as likely to add to the false witness,as to the uunderstanding. Sorry. perhaps this is going in the right direction, or perhaps it is going in the wrong direction. Either a hallucination or a vision. By their fruits ye shall know them.
Medical journals have used numerical and alphabetical rating systems for at least two decades and usually the codification help know what to do with the information, but the codification itself system is highly defective. Unless this fellow has come up with something truly miraculous, he’s as likely to add to the false witness,as to the uunderstanding. Sorry. perhaps this is going in the right direction, or perhaps it is going in the wrong direction. Either a hallucination or a vision. By their fruits ye shall know them.